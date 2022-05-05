5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading. eBay Inc. EBAY reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. eBay shares dipped 6.5% to $50.90 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. eBay shares dipped 6.5% to $50.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation MCK to have earned $6.04 per share on revenue of $63.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. McKesson shares gained 3% to $329.22 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here