AmerisourceBergen Lifts FY22 Guidance As Q2 Earnings Beats Estimates

AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q2 FY22 adjusted EPS reached $3.22, up 27.3% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.93.

Adjusted gross profit was $2.2 billion, up 46.6% Y/Y, with the margin expanding 76 basis points to 3.84%.

Adjusted operating income increased 29.7% to $916.6 million, and the margin improved 15 basis points to 1.59%.

The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share is payable on May 31 to stockholders of record on May 16.

The updated guidance reflects several of its businesses' stronger than expected performance.

The company expects adjusted operating income growth of at least in the high-teens percent range, up from growth in the high-teens percent range.

U.S. Healthcare Solutions' operating income to be $2.42 billion - $2.48 billion, up from the prior view of $2.375 billion - $2.45 billion.

Price Action: ABC shares traded 0.51% higher at $151.53 on the last check Wednesday.

