QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cosmetics Maker Estee Lauder Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Cuts FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 9:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.99% year-on-year to $4.25 billion, missing the consensus of $4.31 billion. Organic net sales increased 9%.
  • Sales in the Americas increased 15% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 17%, and Asia/Pacific fell 4%.
  • Net sales from Skin Care rose 6%, Makeup improved 9%, Fragrance gained 28%, and Hair Care increased 15%.
  • Gross profit rose 11% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, with the margin expanding 90 basis points to 76.6%.
  • Operating expenses increased 9% Y/Y to $2.5 billion while the operating expense margin was 59.2%, versus 59.8% last year.
  • Operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 17.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 20% Y/Y to $738 million.
  • The company held $3.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the analyst consensus of $1.67.
  • The company has revised its outlook to include the impact of COVID-related restrictions in China and the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Outlook: Estee Lauder sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $7.05 - $7.15 (prior view $7.43 - $7.58), against the consensus of $7.57.
  • It expects FY22 reported net sales to increase 7% - 9% (prior view 13% - 16%) and Organic sales to increase 5% - 7% (prior view 10% - 13%).
  • Price Action: EL shares are trading lower by 5.99% at $245.03 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral