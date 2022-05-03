Cosmetics Maker Estee Lauder Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Cuts FY22 Outlook

by

Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.99% year-on-year to $4.25 billion, missing the consensus of $4.31 billion. Organic net sales increased 9%.

reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.99% year-on-year to $4.25 billion, missing the consensus of $4.31 billion. Organic net sales increased 9%. Sales in the Americas increased 15% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 17%, and Asia/Pacific fell 4%.

Net sales from Skin Care rose 6%, Makeup improved 9%, Fragrance gained 28%, and Hair Care increased 15%.

Gross profit rose 11% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, with the margin expanding 90 basis points to 76.6%.

Operating expenses increased 9% Y/Y to $2.5 billion while the operating expense margin was 59.2%, versus 59.8% last year.

Operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 17.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 20% Y/Y to $738 million.

The company held $3.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the analyst consensus of $1.67.

The company has revised its outlook to include the impact of COVID-related restrictions in China and the invasion of Ukraine.

Outlook : Estee Lauder sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $7.05 - $7.15 (prior view $7.43 - $7.58), against the consensus of $7.57.

: Estee Lauder sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $7.05 - $7.15 (prior view $7.43 - $7.58), against the consensus of $7.57. It expects FY22 reported net sales to increase 7% - 9% (prior view 13% - 16%) and Organic sales to increase 5% - 7% (prior view 10% - 13%).

Price Action: EL shares are trading lower by 5.99% at $245.03 on the last check Tuesday.

EL shares are trading lower by 5.99% at $245.03 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.