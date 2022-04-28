QQQ
Mid-Day Market Update: Teladoc Health Drops Following Q1 Results; Swvl Holdings Shares Jump

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 12:07 PM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks traded higher through trading with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.45% to 33,450.42 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 12,554.94. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.76% to 4,215.79.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Information technology shares rose by 1.3% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PTC Inc. PTC, up 15% and MaxLinear, Inc. MXL up 10%.


In trading on Thursday, materials shares dipped by 1.1%.


Top Headline


The US economy contracted an annualized 1.4% on quarter during the first three months of the year, following a 6.9% growth in the previous quarter. Analysts, on the other hand, were expecting for a 1.1% growth.

 

Equities Trading UP


T Stamp Inc. IDAI shares shot up 199% to $6.27. Trust Stamp reported the launch of its Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometric MFATM) solution.


Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL got a boost, shooting 36% to $9.15 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zeelo.


Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB shares were also up, gaining 87% to $0.39. Statera Biopharma entered into a non-binding term sheet with Immune Therapeutics Inc to sell its naltrexone and met-enkephalin rights.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares tumbled 48% to $29.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.


Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX were down 27% to $0.7535 after the company reported a drop in Q1 sales.


Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX was down, falling 47% to $0.32 after the company issued a corporate update. The company will terminate its licensing agreement with the University of Massachusetts to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2, for GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis, respectively. In parallel, the Company announced that it plans to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives.


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $102.58, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,887.50.


Silver traded down 1.5% Thursday to $23.10 while copper fell 1.2% to $4.4205.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.95%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.23%. The German DAX climbed 0.87%, French CAC 40 rose 0.35% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.43%.

Spanish annual inflation rate fell to 8.4% in April from around 40-year high level of 9.8% in March, while unemployment rate rose to 13.65% in the first quarter from 13.33% in the previous three-month period. UK car production dropped 33.4% year-over-year to 76,900 units in March.


Economics


The US economy contracted an annualized 1.4% on quarter during the first three months of the year, following a 6.9% growth in the previous quarter. Analysts, on the other hand, were expecting for a 1.1% growth.


US initial jobless claims dropped by 5,000 in the week ended April 23rd, from a revised reading of 185,000 in the prior period.


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 82,888,240 cases with around 1,019,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,068,790 cases and 522,690 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,399,000 COVID-19 cases with 663,160 deaths. In total, there were at least 511,620,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,253,660 deaths.

