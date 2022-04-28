QQQ
Benzinga's Brief For Trending Tickers On April 28: Beyond Meat, Meta, Pinterest And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 28, 2022 10:00 AM | 2 min read

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Meta Platforms FB reported first-quarter revenue of $27.91 billion, coming in below the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion, while earnings per share of $2.72 came in ahead of a consensus estimate of $2.56. Shares were trading 14.2% higher to $199.70 in Thursday’s pre-market session.

Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares knifed down 44.29% in Thursday’s pre-market session after Teladoc reported that first-quarter revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $565.4 million, which came in below the $568.8 million estimates. The company reported an earnings loss of $41.58 per share, which Teladoc said was primarily driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

Pinterest Inc PINS shares climbed 7.12% after the company reported that first-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $574.88 million, which beat the $572.79 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 1 cent per share, which was down from earnings of 11 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND: After a report from Fast Company indicating that the Beyond Meat plant-based McPlant burger will become a permanent menu item at McDonald's, shares rose 30% intraday on Wednesday before pulling back. The article was later corrected by Fast Company, which stated a McDonald's spokesperson clarified it's a “‘core menu item available in local markets depending on consumer demand. The timing of a test in Canada was also incorrect. We regret the error."

Ford Motor Company F beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37 while saying revenue fell by $1.44 billion from the same period last year.

Southwest Airlines LUV missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS loss of $0.32 versus an estimated loss of $0.30. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same period last year.

