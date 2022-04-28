7 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. TWTR to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 0.3% to $48.80 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. AAPL to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $93.89 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 1.4% to $158.80 in after-hours trading.

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported 2.87 billion daily active people for its family of products, up 6% year-over-year. Meta shares jumped 18.4% to $207.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation MCD to have earned $2.17 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.8% to $249.00 in after-hours trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. QUALCOMM shares jumped 6.3% to $143.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.3% to $214.49 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is projected to post quarterly earnings at $8.07 per share on revenue of $116.30 billion. Amazon shares rose 2% to $2,819.07 in after-hours trading.

