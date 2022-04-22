5 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.54 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.5% to $55.26 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.54 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.5% to $55.26 in after-hours trading. Snap Inc. SNAP reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. However, daily active users surged 18% year-over-year to 332 million. Snap shares gained 0.7% to $29.62 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. However, daily active users surged 18% year-over-year to 332 million. Snap shares gained 0.7% to $29.62 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting American Express Company AXP to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $11.62 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares rose 0.6% to $186.80 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. PPG shares gained 1.4% to $135.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. PPG shares gained 1.4% to $135.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $14.74 billion before the opening bell. HCA Healthcare shares slipped 0.1% to $269.34 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here