QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 3:54 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.54 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.5% to $55.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. However, daily active users surged 18% year-over-year to 332 million. Snap shares gained 0.7% to $29.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Express Company AXP to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $11.62 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares rose 0.6% to $186.80 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

  • PPG Industries, Inc. PPG reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. PPG shares gained 1.4% to $135.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $14.74 billion before the opening bell. HCA Healthcare shares slipped 0.1% to $269.34 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas