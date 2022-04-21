Recap: Pool Q1 Earnings

Pool POOL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Pool beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $4.41 versus an estimate of $3.15.
Revenue was up $352.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pool's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|3.85
|5.48
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|2.63
|4.51
|6.37
|2.42
|Revenue Estimate
|958.64M
|1.37B
|1.73B
|823.89M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|1.41B
|1.79B
|1.06B
