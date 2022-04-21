QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 3:41 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $29.53 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.3% to close at $19.43 on Wednesday.
  • Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles and deliveries of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% and 68% year-over-year, respectively. Tesla shares climbed 5.6% to $1,031.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Union Pacific Corporation UNP to have earned $2.55 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Union Pacific shares rose 1.2% to $250.00 in after-hours trading.

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL announced downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company expects to return to profitability in Q2. United Airlines shares jumped 7.6% to $50.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to report quarterly loss at $2.40 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 6.6% to $20.77 in after-hours trading.

