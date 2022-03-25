Why The Honest Co Stock Is Falling Today

The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is trading lower Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

The Honest Co said fourth--quarter revenue grew 3% year-over-year to $80.38 million, which came in below the $84.59 billion estimate. The company reported an earnings loss of 10 cents per share, which was worse than the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The Honest Co expects full year 2022 revenue to be flat on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Assessment: Several analyst adjusted ratings and price targets following the company's results.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained The Honest Co with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink downgraded The Honest Co from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $11 to $5.

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet downgraded The Honest Co from a Buy rating to a Neutral rating.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained The Honest Co with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.25.

HNST 52-Week Range: $5.01 - $23.88

The stock was down 18.4% at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of The Honest Co.