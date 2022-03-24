JD Logistics Plans To Raise $1.1B From New Shares
- JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) subsidiary JD Logistics plans to raise $1.1 billion through a share placement and subscription agreement.
- JD Logistics intends to enter into a subscription agreement with its parent company JD.Com for a $700 million share placement (JDL Subscription).
- JD Logistics plans to raise $400 million from an equity offering (JDL Placement).
- The proposed JDL Placement and JD Subscription will be subject to the execution of definitive transaction documents.
- Price Action: JD shares are trading lower by 5.90% at $60.50 on the last check Thursday.
