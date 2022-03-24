 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD Logistics Plans To Raise $1.1B From New Shares
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
JD Logistics Plans To Raise $1.1B From New Shares
  • JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) subsidiary JD Logistics plans to raise $1.1 billion through a share placement and subscription agreement.
  • JD Logistics intends to enter into a subscription agreement with its parent company JD.Com for a $700 million share placement (JDL Subscription).
  • JD Logistics plans to raise $400 million from an equity offering (JDL Placement).
  • The proposed JDL Placement and JD Subscription will be subject to the execution of definitive transaction documents.
  • Price Action: JD shares are trading lower by 5.90% at $60.50 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Here's How Alibaba's Buyback Boost Could Win Back Investors In China's Internet Sector
China Asks US-Listed Companies To Prepare For Audit Inspections: Will That Ease Delisting Fears For BABA And Others?
What Are Whales Doing With JD.com
Here's Why Alibaba, JD.com, Nio And Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com