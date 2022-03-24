 Skip to main content

Neogen's Q3 Earnings Miss Street Expectations On Higher Raw Material, Freight Expenses
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:21am   Comments
Neogen Corporation's (NASDAQ: NEOGQ3 FY22 sales increased 9.9% Y/Y to $128.2 million, missing the consensus of $129.99 million.

  • Food Safety segment revenue reached $62.7 million, +7% (+4% on an organic basis). 
  • Sales of the new AccuPoint Advanced NG handheld sanitation monitoring system drove a 16% increase in general sanitation product line sales. 
  • The Soleris rapid general microbial testing product line recorded a 10% increase in equipment sales, and Listeria Right Now 60-minute test system sales recorded a rise of 13%.
  • Related: 3M Agrees To Combine Food Safety Business With Neogen.
  • Animal Safety segment sales increased 12% Y/Y to $65.5 million (+9% organically). 
  • The growth was driven by solid sales of veterinary instruments, up 36% on market share gains and private label business. 
  • Animal care products increased by 12%, with vitamin injectables and antibiotics growth.
  • Gross margins were 44.8%, down from 46.1% a year ago. Ongoing supply chain issues and the current inflationary environment continued to impact raw material costs and freight expenses adversely.
  • Additionally, a product mix shift toward Animal Safety products, which generally have lower gross margins, negatively impacted gross margins for the period.
  • The Company reported adjusted EPS of $0.13 missing the consensus of $0.15.
  • Price Action: NEOG shares are down 8.60% at $30.84 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

