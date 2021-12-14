 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3M Agrees To Combine Food Safety Business With Neogen
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
3M Agrees To Combine Food Safety Business With Neogen

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has agreed to separate its Food Safety business and combine it with Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG).

  • The transaction implies an enterprise value for 3M's Food Safety business of ~$5.3 billion, including $1 billion in new debt incurred by 3M's Food Safety business.
  • The value represents an implied multiple of ~32x and 27x CY 2022E Adjusted EBITDA pre and post-run-rate synergies, based on NEOGEN's closing price as of December 13, 2021. 
  • The combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $9.3 billion, based on Neogen's closing share price as of December 13, 2021.
  • The combined company will have a significantly expanded product offering in food safety, particularly indicator testing and pathogen detection areas, complementing Neogen's existing microbiology lines.
  • Neogen shareholders will own ~49.9% of the combined company, and 3M shareholders will receive ~50.1% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at $1 billion.
  • The transaction involves a tax-free "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction structure, where 3M's Food Safety business will be spun-off or split off and simultaneously merged with a subsidiary of Neogen. 
  • The companies expect the transaction to close by the end of Q3 2022.
  • Neogen's President and CEO John Adent and existing management team will continue to lead the combined company.
  • Neogen held cash and investments of $400.88 million as of August 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $176.65 and NEOG higher by 5.43% at $42.30 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEOG + MMM)

Investors Appear to Get Defensive as the Consumer Staples Sector Breakout on Friday
Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target For Several Industrial Stocks
RBC Capital Trims This Conglomerate's Price Target
Where 3M Stands With Analysts
3M Collaborates With Intel's Mobileye To Improve Road Safety
Expert Ratings For 3M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com