 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Watch Restaurant's Q4 Revenue Tops Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:00am   Comments
Share:
First Watch Restaurant's Q4 Revenue Tops Street View
  • First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 48.6% year-on-year, to $162.62 million, beating the consensus of $159.66 million.
  • The same-restaurant sales grew 36.7%, and the same-restaurant traffic rose 31.9% versus last year.
  • The loss from operations narrowed to $(1.1) million from $(4.7) million last year.
  • Total operating costs and expenses rose 43.4% Y/Y to $163.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA jumped by 305.7% to $14.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.7% versus 3.2% last year.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $(4.7) million versus $(7.1) million last year. EPS loss of $(0.08) matched the Street view.
  • Outlook: First Watch sees FY22 revenue growth of more than 15%, with same-restaurant sales growth in the high-single digits with continued positive traffic.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $67 million - $71 million.
  • Price Action: FWRG shares traded higher by 1.53% at $13.25 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FWRG)

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
First Watch Restaurant Gr Earnings Conference Call Is Coming Up, Here's What You Need To Know
6 Underperforming IPO Stocks To Buy On The Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com