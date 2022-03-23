 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.4% to $62.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Adobe shares fell 2.6% to $454.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.7% to $38.04 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Lannett And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

Check out our premarket coverage here .

  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. AAR shares slipped 0.4% to $46.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 1.8% to $400.00 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Executives Buy More Than $12M Of 3 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AIR)

AAR: Q3 Earnings Insights
Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings
Adobe Shares Tick Lower Post Q1 Results
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Crude Oil Down 1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com