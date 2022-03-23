5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.4% to $62.90 in after-hours trading.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Adobe shares fell 2.6% to $454.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.7% to $38.04 in after-hours trading.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. AAR shares slipped 0.4% to $46.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 1.8% to $400.00 in after-hours trading.
