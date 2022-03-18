 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Existing Home Sales Fall 7.2%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Existing Home Sales Fall 7.2%

U.S. stocks opened on a mixed note this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 150 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.47% to 34,318.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 13,645.00. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 4,401.10.

Also check this: ExInsiders Buy Over $7M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed by 0.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE), up 40% and TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) up 19%.

In trading on Friday, financials shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

U.S. existing home sales dropped by 7.2% to an annualized rate of 6.02 million in February. It is the lowest reading in six months.

Equities Trading UP

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) shares shot up 57% to $7.46 on continued momentum following the company's recently-announced partnership with The Walt Disney Co.

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) got a boost, shooting 41% to $13.55 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $3.1180.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) shares tumbled 24% to $9.01. Ambac Financial's Ambac Assurance issued statement on residential mortgage-backed securities litigation.

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) were down 19% to $6.72 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) was down, falling 13% to $1.8484. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported a $7.5 million private placement.

Also check out: Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $103.14, while gold traded down 0.4% to $1,935.20.

Silver traded down 1.6% Friday to $25.205 while copper fell 0.1% to $4.7010.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. The German DAX declined 0.8%, French CAC 40 dipped 0.9% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.3%.

The trade balance in the Eurozone swung to a deficit of €27.2 billion in January versus a €10.7 billion surplus in the year-ago period. Hourly labor costs in the Eurozone rose 1.9% year-over-year during the fourth quarter.

Italy recorded a trade deficit of EUR 5.052 billion in January versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 1.584 billion, while construction output surged 13.2% year-over-year in January.

Economics

U.S. existing home sales dropped by 7.2% to an annualized rate of 6.02 million in February. It is the lowest reading in six months.

The index of leading economic indicators rose 0.3% for February.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Check out the full economic calendar here

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,350,880 cases with around 996,070 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,004,000 cases and 516,310 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,527,640 COVID-19 cases with 656,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 466,663,320 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,088,980 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBC + BBAI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why BigBear.ai Shares Are Plunging After Hours
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com