Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

The Bank of England increased its key Bank Rate by 25bps to 0.75% during its recent meeting. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Activision Blizzard

The Trade: Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) President and COO Daniel Alegre sold a total of 14,563 shares at an average price of $79.66. The insider received around $1.16 million from selling those shares.

Activision Blizzard, last month, posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.25. What Activision Blizzard Does: Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

The Trade: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) SVP and Controller Karen M. Santiago sold a total of 6,577 shares at an average price of $69.20. The insider received around $455.1 thousand from selling those shares.

Nektar Therapeutics’ Phase 3 PIVOT trial, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb, did not meet its primary endpoint. What Bristol-Myers Squibb Does: Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders.

Patterson Companies