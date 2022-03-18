 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why FedEx Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2022 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Why FedEx Shares Are Sliding Today

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. 

FedEx reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $23.6 billion, which beat the $23.44 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.59 per share, which came in below the estimate for earnings of $4.64 per share. 

FedEx expects full fiscal-year 2022 earnings to be in a range of $20.50 to $21.50 per share versus the $20.61 estimate. 

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained FedEx with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $270.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $260 to $250.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $314 to $277.
  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $297 to $282.

See Also: 25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

FDX 52-Week Range: $199.03 - $319.90

FedEx shares were down 3.31% at $220.87 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FedEx.

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2022
FedEx Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Of ~10%, Expects Strong Earnings Growth In Q4
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Wednesday's Fed Rate Hike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com