Why FedEx Shares Are Sliding Today
FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results.
FedEx reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $23.6 billion, which beat the $23.44 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.59 per share, which came in below the estimate for earnings of $4.64 per share.
FedEx expects full fiscal-year 2022 earnings to be in a range of $20.50 to $21.50 per share versus the $20.61 estimate.
Analyst Assessment:
- Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained FedEx with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $270.
- Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $260 to $250.
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $314 to $277.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained FedEx with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $297 to $282.
FDX 52-Week Range: $199.03 - $319.90
FedEx shares were down 3.31% at $220.87 at time of publication.
