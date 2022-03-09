A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 180 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Natural Foods, Inc.. (NYSE: UNFI), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO).

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to hold steady at 10.900 million in January compared to December's higher-than-expected level of 10.925 million.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 473 points to 33,075.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 65.75 points to 4,234.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index climbed 246 points to 13,513.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $126.43 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $121.82 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 81,012,950 with around 987,610 deaths. India reported a total of at least 42,975,880 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 29,144,960 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.8%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 2.9% and London’s FTSE 100 climbed 2.1%. The French CAC 40 Index jumped 4.5%, while German DAX gained 4.8%. Industrial production in Italy fell 3.4% from a month ago in January, while payroll employment in the France’s private sector increased by 0.6% to 20.06 million in the fourth quarter.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.30%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.67% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.13%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%, while India’s BSE SENSEX rose 2.3%. China's annual inflation rate held at 0.9% in February, unchanged from the earlier month, while producer price inflation fell to 8.8% year-over-year in February from 9.1% a month ago. The Japanese economy grew 4.6% on an annualized basis in Q4, while Consumer Sentiment Index in Australia fell 4.2% to 96.6 points in March.

Broker Recommendation

Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $157 to $181.

Dollar Tree shares rose 2.1% to $149.94 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY23 guidance.

(NASDAQ: MDB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY23 guidance. Shanghai Futures Exchange , China’s top commodity bourse, has paused nickel trading after prices hit their upper limit, a day after a similar surge prompted the London Metal Exchange to take similar action, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

, China’s top commodity bourse, has paused nickel trading after prices hit their upper limit, a day after a similar surge prompted the London Metal Exchange to take similar action, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: SFIX) posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) reported R&D collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutical NV on second molecule.

