 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 3:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares dropped 2.2% to close at $39.67 on Tuesday.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY23 guidance. MongoDB shares jumped 9.7% to $308.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.1% to $42.70 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Crocs And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Stitch Fix shares dipped 18.9% to $8.93 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to post quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion after the closing bell. Thor Industries shares gained 1.6% to $85.99 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPB + MDB)

Why MongoDB Shares Spiked After Hours
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
MongoDB: Q4 Earnings Insights
5 Turnaround CEOs Who Saved Major Corporations
A Preview Of Campbell Soup's Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com