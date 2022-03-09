5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares dropped 2.2% to close at $39.67 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares dropped 2.2% to close at $39.67 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY23 guidance. MongoDB shares jumped 9.7% to $308.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MDB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and also issued strong FY23 guidance. MongoDB shares jumped 9.7% to $308.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.1% to $42.70 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Stitch Fix shares dipped 18.9% to $8.93 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SFIX) posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Stitch Fix shares dipped 18.9% to $8.93 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to post quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion after the closing bell. Thor Industries shares gained 1.6% to $85.99 in after-hours trading.

