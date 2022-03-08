3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

US stock futures traded higher this morning after the Dow Jones tumbled around 800 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LiveOne

The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $19.85 thousand.

What's Happening: LiveOne, last month, reported a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.

LiveOne, last month, reported a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Eos Energy Enterprises

The Trade : Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE Director Daniel Shribman acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.62. The insider spent around $36.2 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Eos Energy Enterprises recently posted a FY21 loss of $2.36 per share.

: Eos Energy Enterprises recently posted a FY21 loss of $2.36 per share. What Eos Energy Enterprises Does: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs, manufacture, and markets battery storage solutions for the electric utility industry.

