5 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.5% to $101.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) said it has received the FDA approval for recharge-free sacral neuromodulation implantable neurostimulator. Axonics shares gained 1.6% to $55.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares slipped 0.1% to $177.56 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks

  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) announced plans to buy Sequa Corp.'s Precoat Metals business division for around $1.28 billion. AZZ shares climbed 5% to $52.52 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares fell 1.1% to $44.99 in after-hours trading.

Also check out: Insiders Buy More Than $3B Of 4 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

