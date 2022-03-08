5 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.5% to $101.00 in pre-market trading.
- Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) said it has received the FDA approval for recharge-free sacral neuromodulation implantable neurostimulator. Axonics shares gained 1.6% to $55.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares slipped 0.1% to $177.56 in after-hours trading.
Check out this: Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) announced plans to buy Sequa Corp.'s Precoat Metals business division for around $1.28 billion. AZZ shares climbed 5% to $52.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares fell 1.1% to $44.99 in after-hours trading.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga