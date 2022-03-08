5 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 1.5% to $101.00 in pre-market trading.

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) said it has received the FDA approval for recharge-free sacral neuromodulation implantable neurostimulator. Axonics shares gained 1.6% to $55.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares slipped 0.1% to $177.56 in after-hours trading.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) announced plans to buy Sequa Corp.'s Precoat Metals business division for around $1.28 billion. AZZ shares climbed 5% to $52.52 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares fell 1.1% to $44.99 in after-hours trading.

