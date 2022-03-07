Insiders Buy More Than $3B Of 4 Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning amid rising Russia-Ukraine concerns, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

[LIVE ON YOUTUBE] How Pro-Traders are Riding the Volatility wave for Fast 3-digit GAINS with Matt Maley. Click Here now to Watch!



Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Occidental Petroleum

The Trade: Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 61,351,818 shares at an average price of $50.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.12 billion.

10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 61,351,818 shares at an average price of $50.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.12 billion. What’s Happening: The company’s stock jumped over 80% since the start of the year.

The company’s stock jumped over 80% since the start of the year. What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Revolution Medicines

The Trade: Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD Director Thilo Schroeder acquired a total of 3,206,441 shares at an average price of $26.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $28.62 million.

Director Thilo Schroeder acquired a total of 3,206,441 shares at an average price of $26.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $28.62 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Revolution Medicines Does: Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways.

Also check this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

PG&E Corporation

The Trade: PG&E Corporation PCG 10% owner Newtyn Management Llc bought a total of 363,468 shares at an average price of $25.87. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.4 million.

10% owner Newtyn Management Llc bought a total of 363,468 shares at an average price of $25.87. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.4 million. What’s Happening: The, last month, reported in-line quarterly earnings.

The, last month, reported in-line quarterly earnings. What PG&E Does: PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties.

DraftKings