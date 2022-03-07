Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks

Although US stocks traded sharply lower on Monday amid rising Russia-Ukraine concerns, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Intrepid Potash

The Trade: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) 10% owner Clearway Capital Management Llc disposed a total of around 69,272 shares at an average price of $61.93. The insider received around $4.29 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.

The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today. What Intrepid Potash Does: Intrepid Potash Inc produces and sells potash and potash byproducts in three main product segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield solutions.

Velodyne Lidar

The Trade: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) 10% owner David S Hall sold a total of 10,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.55. The insider received around $25.5 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company recently reported upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently reported upbeat quarterly results. What Velodyne Lidar Does: Velodyne Lidar Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions. It is known for its broad portfolio of lidar technologies.

Unity Software

The Trade: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Director David Helgason sold a total of 83,333 shares at an average price of $101.31. The insider received around $8.44 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What Unity Software Does: Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Bunge