Mobile TeleSystems Registers 8% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Connectivity Services
- Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% year-on-year to RUB143.7 billion driven by connectivity services, bank revenue, sales of handsets & accessories.
- Adjusted OIBDA rose 5.7% Y/Y to RUB55.5 billion driven by crucial segments including Telecom, Retail, Media.
- Russia's revenue grew 7.7% Y/Y to RUB140.1 billion.
- Russia: Revenue from connectivity services rose 5.3% Y/Y to RUB108.3 billion. Sales of handsets and accessories increased 2% Y/Y to RUB20.7 billion.
- Russia's 3-month active mobile subscribers rose to 80.4 million from 79.7 million prior quarter.
- MTS Bank mobile app's 3-month active users stood at 1.8 million. Over-the-top media subscribers stood at 4 million, 1.6x Y/Y.
- MTS ecosystem clients reached 8.8 million, up 40% Y/Y.
- Mobile TeleSystems held $40.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.