 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mobile TeleSystems Registers 8% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Connectivity Services
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Mobile TeleSystems Registers 8% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Connectivity Services
  • Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBTreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% year-on-year to RUB143.7 billion driven by connectivity services, bank revenue, sales of handsets & accessories.
  • Adjusted OIBDA rose 5.7% Y/Y to RUB55.5 billion driven by crucial segments including Telecom, Retail, Media.
  • Russia's revenue grew 7.7% Y/Y to RUB140.1 billion.
  • Russia: Revenue from connectivity services rose 5.3% Y/Y to RUB108.3 billion. Sales of handsets and accessories increased 2% Y/Y to RUB20.7 billion.
  • Russia's 3-month active mobile subscribers rose to 80.4 million from 79.7 million prior quarter.
  • MTS Bank mobile app's 3-month active users stood at 1.8 million. Over-the-top media subscribers stood at 4 million, 1.6x Y/Y.
  • MTS ecosystem clients reached 8.8 million, up 40% Y/Y.
  • Mobile TeleSystems held $40.6 billion in cash and equivalents.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MBT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Earnings Preview: Mobile TeleSystems
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Bookings & Marriott Are Drawing Attention To Strength In The Travel & Leisure Group
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com