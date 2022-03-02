 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 3:23am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.6% to $142.00 in after-hours trading.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its FY23 sales guidance. salesforce.com shares gained 3.8% to $216.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $4.28 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. American Eagle shares rose 2.3% to $20.96 in after-hours trading.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its annual profit outlook. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 2.2% to $15.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the closing bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 2.4% to $36.71 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

