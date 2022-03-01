Insiders Buying TJX And 3 More Stocks

Although US stocks closed mixed on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Insight Enterprises

The Trade: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Valueact Holdings GP Llc acquired a total of 87,302 shares at an average price of $102.52. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.95 million.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Valueact Holdings GP Llc acquired a total of 87,302 shares at an average price of $102.52. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.95 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Insight Enterprises Does: Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune 500 global IT provider primarily engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations.

Celanese

The Trade: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) SVP, EM Thomas Francis Kelly acquired a total of 1,800 shares at an average price of $141.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $255.13 thousand.

(NYSE:CE) SVP, EM Thomas Francis Kelly acquired a total of 1,800 shares at an average price of $141.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $255.13 thousand. What’s Happening: Celanese recently announced it will acquire a majority of DuPont's Mobility & Materials segment for $11 billion in cash.

Celanese recently announced it will acquire a majority of DuPont's Mobility & Materials segment for $11 billion in cash. What Celanese Does: Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives.

Also check this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Cowen

The Trade: Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Lorence Kim bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $30.03. To acquire these shares, it cost around $900.85 thousand.

(NASDAQ:COWN) Director Lorence Kim bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $30.03. To acquire these shares, it cost around $900.85 thousand. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Cowen Does: Cowen provides financial services in two segments: the operating company, which includes Cowen Investment Management, investment banking, the markets division, and the research division; and the asset company, which consists of private investments, real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies.

TJX Companies