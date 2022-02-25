 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 4:07am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 0.8% to $41.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Intuit shares dropped 3% to $482.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) to have earned $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion for the latest quarter. Carter's will release earnings before the markets open. Carter's shares rose 0.5% to close at $87.82 on Thursday.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also announced plans to initiate quarterly dividend at $0.33 per share. Dell shares dropped 9% to $50.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. Total retail trading volume was $177 billion, up 90% quarter-over-quarter. However, the company warned trading volume will drop in the first quarter. Coinbase shares dropped 5.8% to $169.10 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

