 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 3:45am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $9.90 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares fell 2.7% to $132.10 in after-hours trading.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter. eBay shares dipped 7.8% to $50.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $2.55 per share on revenue of $38.83 billion for the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares fell 0.4% to $109.32 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. NetApp shares tumbled 7.1% to $78.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $27.44 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 0.6% to $56.78 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Insiders Buying Incyte And 2 More Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + BABA)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dell Technologies
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Analyst Ratings For Dell Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com