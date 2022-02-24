5 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $9.90 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares fell 2.7% to $132.10 in after-hours trading.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. NetApp shares tumbled 7.1% to $78.12 in the after-hours trading session.

