5 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $9.90 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares fell 2.7% to $132.10 in after-hours trading.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter. eBay shares dipped 7.8% to $50.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $2.55 per share on revenue of $38.83 billion for the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares fell 0.4% to $109.32 in after-hours trading.
Check out this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. NetApp shares tumbled 7.1% to $78.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $27.44 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 0.6% to $56.78 in after-hours trading.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga