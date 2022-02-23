 Skip to main content

Recap: NetApp Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
Recap: NetApp Q3 Earnings

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NetApp beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was up $144.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NetApp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.21 0.95 1.12 1.01
EPS Actual 1.28 1.15 1.17 1.10
Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.43B 1.50B 1.43B
Revenue Actual 1.57B 1.46B 1.55B 1.47B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

