Recap: NetApp Q3 Earnings
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NetApp beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was up $144.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NetApp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|0.95
|1.12
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.15
|1.17
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.43B
|1.50B
|1.43B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.46B
|1.55B
|1.47B
