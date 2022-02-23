Stellantis Registers 14% Pro Forma Revenue Growth In FY21
- Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) reported FY21 Pro Forma sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to €152 billion, versus €133.9 billion the previous year.
- On a Pro Forma basis, North America revenue rose 15% Y/Y to €69.7 billion, South America increased 71% to €10.7 billion, Europe 5% to €59 billion, Middle East & Africa rose 9% to €5.2 billion, China and India & Asia Pacific grew 24.4% to €3.9 billion.
- The adjusted operating margin expanded 490 basis points to 11.8%, and the adjusted operating income nearly doubled to €18 billion on a Pro Forma basis.
- Cash flow from operating activities totaled €18.6 billion, and the pro forma industrial free cash flows totaled €6.1 billion.
- Stellantis posted Pro Forma EPS from continuing operations of €4.23 for FY21.
- The company held €49.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Stellantis sees FY22 adjusted operating income margin to be in double-digit.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $19.34 on the last check Wednesday.
