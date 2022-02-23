 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stellantis Registers 14% Pro Forma Revenue Growth In FY21
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Stellantis Registers 14% Pro Forma Revenue Growth In FY21
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLAreported FY21 Pro Forma sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to €152 billion, versus €133.9 billion the previous year.
  • On a Pro Forma basis, North America revenue rose 15% Y/Y to €69.7 billion, South America increased 71% to €10.7 billion, Europe 5% to €59 billion, Middle East & Africa rose 9% to €5.2 billion, China and India & Asia Pacific grew 24.4% to €3.9 billion.
  • The adjusted operating margin expanded 490 basis points to 11.8%, and the adjusted operating income nearly doubled to €18 billion on a Pro Forma basis.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled €18.6 billion, and the pro forma industrial free cash flows totaled €6.1 billion.
  • Stellantis posted Pro Forma EPS from continuing operations of €4.23 for FY21.
  • The company held €49.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Stellantis sees FY22 adjusted operating income margin to be in double-digit.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 5.05% at $19.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STLA)

Bookings & Marriott Are Drawing Attention To Strength In The Travel & Leisure Group
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Rumor Circulating That Floki Inu May Partner With Alfa Romeo F1; Developers Won't Comment
One World Products Appoints Timothy Woods As Chief Financial Officer
Is Alfa Romeo Changing The Automotive Game With NFT Digital Certificates?
How The Canada Trucker Protest Could Impact Auto Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com