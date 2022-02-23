 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:01am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year. Palo Alto shares gained 6.4% to $506.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.26 billion for the latest quarter. TJX shares rose 0.7% to $65.69 in after-hours trading.

  • Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Texas Roadhouse shares climbed 3.2% to $91.48 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion before the opening bell. eBay shares rose 0.8% to $55.60 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

