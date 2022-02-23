5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year. Palo Alto shares gained 6.4% to $506.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year. Palo Alto shares gained 6.4% to $506.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.26 billion for the latest quarter. TJX shares rose 0.7% to $65.69 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Texas Roadhouse shares climbed 3.2% to $91.48 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TXRH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Texas Roadhouse shares climbed 3.2% to $91.48 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion before the opening bell. eBay shares rose 0.8% to $55.60 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Insiders Buying These 3 Penny Stocks