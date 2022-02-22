 Skip to main content

Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Agilent Technologies, Mosaic, Palo Alto Networks And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2022 5:03pm   Comments
Benzinga’s after-hours earnings roundup aims to deliver quick details about a company's earnings report, its forward-looking guidance and any other notable details.

The list is handpicked by the reporters on the Benzinga Pro Newsdesk team.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 by 17.48%. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.67 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.46 billion by 14.66%.

Shares are 1.1% lower to $129 in after-hours trading.

Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) reported quarterly sales of $3.84 billion, a 56.33% increase over sales of $2.46 billion in the same period last year. The company also reported a $1 billion buyback, of which $400 million will be via accelerated plan.

Shares are 5.04% lower to $42.75 in after-hours trading.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.64 by 6.1%. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.32 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28 billion by 2.88%.

Shares are 6.2% higher to $505 in after-hours trading.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat the analyst consensus of $1.15. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.70 billion.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) reported an earnings loss of 7 cents per share versus an estimated loss of 56 cents. Revenue was up $170.91 million from the same period last year.

Shares are 5.08% lower to $62 in after-hours trading.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) reported quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.84 by 7.14%. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.38 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 billion by 5.92%.

Shares are 0.35% lower in after-hours trading to $31.64.

