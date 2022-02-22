 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:57am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $34.87 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.6% to $344.74 in after-hours trading.
  • The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Williams shares gained 1.3% to $29.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.1% to $53.97 in after-hours trading.

  • GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) agreed to buy Clipper Logistics in a deal valued at around £943 million ($1.3 billion). GXO Logistics shares fell 0.4% to $80.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.7% to $25.87 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

