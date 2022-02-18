 Skip to main content

NexTier Oilfield Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:50am   Comments
NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NexTier Oilfield will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

NexTier Oilfield bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NexTier Oilfield's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.29 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.19 -0.23 -0.30
Price Change % 3.08% 3.64% 0.77% 0.76%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield were trading at $7.26 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

