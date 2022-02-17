 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat; Hikes Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat; Hikes Dividend
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMTreported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.5% year-on-year, to $152.87 billion, beating the consensus of $151.54 billion.
  • Walmart U.S. sales increased 5.7% Y/Y, Walmart international sales fell 22.6%, and sam’s club gained 16.5%.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales (ex. fuel) grew 5.6%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat the analyst consensus of $1.50.
  • Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 0.4% Y/Y to $31.5 billion.
  • The operating margin was 3.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 7.3% to $5.9 billion.
  • The company held $14.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022. The cash flow from operations for the year totaled $24.2 billion, with a free cash flow of $11.1 billion.
  • Dividend: Walmart board approved an annual cash dividend for FY23 of $2.24 per share, up 2% from the $2.20 paid for the last fiscal year. The dividend will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.56 per share.
  • FY23 Outlook: Walmart sees FY23 consolidated net sales growth of about 3% in constant currency.
  • The company forecasts Walmart U.S comp sales growth slightly above 3%, ex. fuel.
  • The company expects EPS excluding divestitures to grow 5% - 6%.
  • The company plans share repurchases of at least $10 billion in FY23.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 2.41% at $136.75 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Why Walmart Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Walmart's Stock Sees Strong Battle Between Bulls And Bears Right Now: What's Next?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Walmart Earnings Top Views
Recap: Walmart Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Walmart Earnings In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com