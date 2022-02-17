5 Stocks To Watch For February 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.7% to $39.55 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.7% to $39.55 in after-hours trading. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The board of directors approved a $15 billion increase to stock repurchases, increasing the remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases to now be $18 billion. Management also declared a 3% quarterly dividend increase. Cisco shares gained 3.5% to $56.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The board of directors approved a $15 billion increase to stock repurchases, increasing the remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases to now be $18 billion. Management also declared a 3% quarterly dividend increase. Cisco shares gained 3.5% to $56.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to have earned $1.50 per share on revenue of $151.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Walmart shares gained 0.6% to $134.30 in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 2.7% to $258.01 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 2.7% to $258.01 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares rose 0.8% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.

