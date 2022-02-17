 Skip to main content

Fiverr International Shares Surge On Strong Q4 Performance; FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:31am   Comments
  • Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRRreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $79.8 million, beating the consensus of $76.8 million.
  • Active buyers increased 23% Y/Y to 4.2 million, Spend per buyer rose 18% Y/Y to $242. Take rate expanded by 210 bps to 29.2%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 50 bps to 83.4%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 280 bps to 11.1%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.04.
  • Fiverr generated $8.2 million in operating cash flow and held $453.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Ofer Katz, CFO, said, "Fiverr continues to see growth across all metrics with predictable cohort behavior, giving us confidence to provide strong guidance for the year ahead."
  • Outlook: Fiverr sees Q1 2022 revenue of $85 million - $87 million, against the consensus of $85.51 million.
  • Fiverr sees FY22 revenue of $373 million - $379 million, above the consensus of $371.07 million.
  • Price Action: FVRR shares traded higher by 10.8% at $84.01 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

