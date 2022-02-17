ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

by Business Wire
February 17, 2022 1:00 AM | 158 min read
  • Strong finish to 2021: We concluded another year of robust growth with revenue increasing 57% y/y, or 178% over two years
  • Strong retention trends: For a second year in a row, all older cohorts, those who joined on or before 2018, retained over 110% of revenue from previous year. Newer cohorts also experienced stronger retention trends compared to a historical cohort at a similar life stage
  • Launch of Fiverr Inspire: We launched a brand new browsing experience for buyers to find freelancers through their past projects and deliveries
  • Provided both Q1'22 and FY22 guidance: We continue to provide both quarterly and annual guidance on a consistent basis, underscoring the visibility of our business and the confidence of our execution capabilities

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR, the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company's shareholder letter which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

"We live in a dynamic and ever evolving work environment in which the world has embraced the vision Fiverr had 12 years ago. This vision continues to drive our innovation and product roadmap as we lead the labor market transformation for customers on both sides of our marketplace," said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. "Our perpetual focus on our community and improving our platform has allowed us to deliver a strong finish to 2021 and exceptional retention trends. As we continue to build on our strategy we are confident in the relevance, value and resilience of our business."

"Our growth has been exceptional over the last two years at 178%, and our fourth quarter alone saw an increase in revenue of 43% year over year to $79.8 million," said Ofer Katz, Fiverr's President and CFO. "Fiverr continues to see growth across all metrics with predictable cohort behavior, giving us confidence to provide strong guidance for the year ahead."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $79.8 million, an increase of 43% year over year.
  • Active buyers as of December 31, 2021 grew to 4.2 million, compared to 3.4 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 23% year over year.
  • Spend per buyer as of December 31, 2021 reached $242, compared to $205 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 18% year over year.
  • Take rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 29.2%, up from 27.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 210 basis points year over year.
  • GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 80.9%, a decrease of 170 basis points from 82.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 83.4%, a decrease of 50 basis points from 83.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($19.5) million, or ($0.53) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to ($8.1) million, or ($0.23) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million, or $0.25 basic net income per share and $0.22 diluted net income per share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.13 basic net income per share and $0.12 diluted net income per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved to $8.9 million, compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, an improvement of 280 basis points from 8.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in 2021 was $297.7 million, an increase of 57% year over year.
  • GAAP gross margin in 2021 was 82.6%, an increase of 10 basis points from 82.5% in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin in 2021 was 84.1%, an increase of 40 basis points from 83.7% in 2020.
  • GAAP net loss in 2021 was ($65.0) million, or ($1.81) net loss per share, compared to a net loss of ($14.8) million, or ($0.46) net loss per share, in 2020. Non-GAAP net income in 2021 was $24.5 million, or $0.68 and $0.60 basic and diluted net income per share, respectively, compared to a $10.4 million, or $0.32 and $0.29 basic and diluted net income per share, in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 improved to $22.9 million, compared to $9.1 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.7% in 2021, an improvement of 290 basis points from 4.8% in 2020.

Financial Outlook

We are introducing Q1'22 and full-year 2022 guidance as follows:

 

Q1 2022

FY 2022

Revenue

$85.0 - $87.0 million

$373.0 - $379.0 million

Year over year growth

24% - 27% y/y

25% - 27% y/y

Adjusted EBITDA

$1.5 - $3.5 million

$27.0 - $33.0 million

 

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measure" for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

While the development of COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy continues to be highly uncertain, we are confident about our business model and continue to provide both quarterly and annual guidance in a consistent manner. We will provide investors with updated business trends as macro conditions evolve.

Given the unusual growth spikes we experienced during the COVID quarters, we want to provide additional color on the cadence of our business outlook implied in our 2022 guidance. We expect a tough comparison in the early part of 2021 to weigh on the growth rates of H1'22, and growth to accelerate in H2'22. We also expect active buyers to grow in the high single digits and spend per buyer to grow in the teens year over year for full-year 2022. Take rate is expected to remain steady with modest upside.

On the expense side, we expect some catch-up hiring for both customer support as well as product and engineering teams. We expect to continue improving sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue. Overall, we expect to continue making progress towards our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25% while prioritizing growth and expanding our market share.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr's Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for callers outside the United States, and enter the passcode 293563. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 24, 2022, beginning one hour after the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay please dial +1 (866) 813-9403, or +44 (204) 525-0658 for callers outside the United States, and enter replay code 022673.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 550 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, 4.2 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

 
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

71,151

$

268,030

Restricted cash

 

2,919

 

 

-

 

Marketable securities

 

118,150

 

 

129,372

 

User funds

 

127,713

 

 

97,984

 

Bank deposits

 

134,000

 

 

90,000

 

Restricted deposit

 

35

 

 

346

 

Other receivables

 

14,250

 

 

5,418

 

Total current assets

 

468,218

 

 

591,150

 

 
Marketable securities

 

317,524

 

 

228,048

 

Property and equipment, net

 

6,555

 

 

6,265

 

Operating lease right of use asset

 

11,727

 

 

15,611

 

Intangible assets, net

 

49,221

 

 

5,884

 

Goodwill

 

77,270

 

 

11,240

 

Restricted deposit

 

15

 

 

2,589

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,040

 

 

415

 

Total assets

$

931,570

 

$

861,202

 

 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables

$

8,699

 

$

3,622

 

User accounts

 

118,616

 

 

92,027

 

Deferred revenue

 

12,145

 

 

5,957

 

Other account payables and accrued expenses

 

44,260

 

 

40,396

 

Operating lease liabilities, net

 

3,055

 

 

3,307

 

Current maturities of long-term loan

 

2,269

 

 

560

 

Total current liabilities

 

189,044

 

 

145,869

 

 
Long-term liabilities:
Convertible notes

 

372,076

 

 

352,034

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

10,483

 

 

13,861

 

Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities

 

13,099

 

 

4,035

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

395,658

 

 

369,930

 

Total liabilities

$

584,702

 

$

515,799

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital and additional paid-in capital

 

585,548

 

 

517,444

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(237,585

)

 

(172,573

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(1,095

)

 

532

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

346,868

 

 

345,403

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

931,570

 

$

861,202

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Revenue

$

79,755

 

$

55,885

 

$

297,662

 

$

189,510

 

Cost of revenue

 

15,213

 

 

9,703

 

 

51,723

 

 

33,188

 

Gross profit

 

64,542

 

 

46,182

 

 

245,939

 

 

156,322

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

21,829

 

 

13,570

 

 

79,298

 

 

45,719

 

Sales and marketing

 

40,244

 

 

27,403

 

 

159,365

 

 

94,379

 

General and administrative

 

16,345

 

 

8,983

 

 

52,616

 

 

28,034

 

Total operating expenses

 

78,418

 

 

49,956

 

 

291,279

 

 

168,132

 

Operating loss

 

(13,876

)

 

(3,774

)

 

(45,340

)

 

(11,810

)

Financial expenses, net

 

(5,636

)

 

(4,192

)

 

(19,513

)

 

(2,800

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(19,512

)

 

(7,966

)

 

(64,853

)

 

(14,610

)

Income taxes

 

(8

)

 

(111

)

 

(159

)

 

(200

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

(19,520

)

$

(8,077

)

$

(65,012

)

$

(14,810

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

(0.53

)

$

(0.23

)

$

(1.81

)

$

(0.46

)

Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares

 

36,666,637

 

 

35,643,919

 

 

35,955,014

 

 

32,323,636

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Operating Activities
Net loss

(19,520

)

(8,077

)

(65,012

)

(14,810

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

2,772

 

 

1,227

 

 

6,876

 

 

4,338

 

Loss from disposal of property plant and equipment, net

 

19

 

 

-

 

 

(13

)

Amortization of discount of marketable securities

 

2,287

 

 

933

 

 

7,903

 

 

1,091

 

Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes

 

5,112

 

 

4,036

 

 

20,029

 

 

4,036

 

Shared-based compensation

 

16,646

 

 

6,235

 

 

55,407

 

 

15,815

 

Net loss (gain) from exchange rate fluctuations

 

(86

)

 

(987

)

 

242

 

 

(1,076

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:
User funds

 

(967

)

 

(4,831

)

 

(29,729

)

 

(42,039

)

Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net

 

424

 

 

1,068

 

 

253

 

 

1,068

 

Other receivables

 

(3,909

)

 

(1,446

)

 

(6,240

)

 

(1,777

)

Trade payables

 

4,052

 

 

(2,404

)

 

4,667

 

 

(127

)

Deferred revenue

 

990

 

 

120

 

 

4,123

 

 

2,680

 

User accounts

 

445

 

 

4,653

 

 

26,589

 

 

39,014

 

Account payable, accrued expenses and other

 

(20

)

 

4,251

 

 

13,449

 

 

10,882

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(507

)

 

(1,960

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

8,245

 

 

4,778

 

 

38,037

 

 

17,135

 

 
Investing Activities
Investment in marketable securities

 

(46,512

)

 

(235,229

)

 

(282,450

)

 

(431,176

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

49,437

 

 

25,800

 

 

193,757

 

 

183,190

 

Bank and restricted deposits

 

2,885

 

 

(49,443

)

 

(41,115

)

 

(74,443

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

(87,796

)

 

-

 

 

(97,084

)

 

-

 

Acquisition of intangible asset

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,230

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(330

)

 

(1,041

)

 

(1,684

)

 

(2,094

)

Capitalization of internal-use software

 

(322

)

 

(64

)

 

(894

)

 

(711

)

Other receivables and non-current assets

 

-

 

 

39

 

 

-

 

 

107

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(82,638

)

 

(259,938

)

 

(229,470

)

 

(326,357

)

 
Financing Activities
Proceeds from follow on offering, net

 

-

 

 

(40

)

 

-

 

 

129,853

 

Deferred issuance cost

 

381

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net

 

-

 

 

447,264

 

 

(34

)

 

447,264

 

Purchase of capped call

 

-

 

 

(43,240

)

 

-

 

 

(43,240

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,105

)

 

(2,040

)

Proceeds from exercise of share options

 

1,028

 

 

2,696

 

 

8,294

 

 

9,189

 

Tax withholding in connection with employees' options exercises and vested RSUs

 

1,374

 

 

9,528

 

 

(8,987

)

 

11,311

 

Repayment of long-term loan

 

(149

)

 

(152

)

 

(565

)

 

(524

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

2,634

 

 

416,056

 

 

(2,397

)

 

551,813

 

 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

 

188

 

 

1,170

 

 

(130

)

 

1,268

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(71,571

)

 

162,066

 

 

(193,960

)

 

243,859

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

 

145,641

 

 

105,964

 

 

268,030

 

 

24,171

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

 

74,070

 

 

268,030

 

 

74,070

 

 

268,030

 

 

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

 
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
 

2021

2020

   
Annual active buyers (in thousands)  

 

4,217

 

3,418

Annual spend per buyer ($)  

$

242

 

$

205

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except gross margin data)

 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
GAAP gross profit

$

64,542

 

$

46,182

 

$

245,939

 

$

156,322

 

Add:
Share-based compensation and other

 

447

 

 

172

 

 

1,436

 

 

384

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,548

 

 

506

 

 

2,879

 

 

1,962

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

66,537

 

$

46,860

 

$

250,254

 

$

158,668

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

83.4

%

 

83.9

%

 

84.1

%

 

83.7

%

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

(19,520

)

$

(8,077

)

$

(65,012

)

$

(14,810

)

Add:
Depreciation and amortization

$

2,772

 

$

1,227

 

$

6,876

 

$

4,338

 

Share-based compensation

 

16,646

 

 

6,235

 

 

55,407

 

 

15,815

 

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other

 

3,338

 

 

932

 

 

5,914

 

 

768

 

Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs

 

5,112

 

 

4,036

 

 

20,029

 

 

4,036

 

Exchange rate loss, net

 

896

 

 

416

 

 

1,273

 

 

262

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

9,244

 

$

4,769

 

$

24,487

 

$

10,409

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic

 

36,666,637

 

 

35,643,919

 

 

35,955,014

 

 

32,323,636

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

 

0.25

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.68

 

 

0.32

 

 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted

 

41,231,973

 

 

41,176,573

 

 

40,883,007

 

 

35,607,317

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

0.22

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.60

 

$

0.29

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data)

 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
GAAP net loss

$

(19,520

)

$

(8,077

)

$

(65,012

)

$

(14,810

)

Add:
Financial expense, net

$

5,636

 

$

4,192

 

$

19,513

 

$

2,800

 

Income taxes

 

8

 

 

111

 

 

159

 

 

200

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,772

 

 

1,227

 

 

6,876

 

 

4,338

 

Share-based compensation

 

16,646

 

 

6,235

 

 

55,407

 

 

15,815

 

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other

 

3,338

 

 

932

 

 

5,914

 

 

768

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,880

 

$

4,620

 

$

22,857

 

$

9,111

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

11.1

%

 

8.3

%

 

7.7

%

 

4.8

%

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
GAAP research and development

$

21,829

$

13,570

$

79,298

 

45,719

Less:
Share-based compensation

 

5,750

 

 

2,331

 

 

20,008

 

 

5,842

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

204

 

 

156

 

 

786

 

 

551

 

Non-GAAP research and development

$

15,875

 

$

11,083

 

$

58,504

 

$

39,326

 

 
GAAP sales and marketing

$

40,244

 

$

27,403

 

$

159,365

 

$

94,379

 

Less:
Share-based compensation

 

4,296

 

 

1,196

 

 

14,106

 

 

3,084

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

957

 

 

513

 

 

2,977

 

 

1,625

 

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other

 

402

 

 

-

 

 

1,499

 

 

121

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

34,589

 

$

25,694

 

$

140,783

 

$

89,549

 

 
GAAP general and administrative

$

16,345

 

$

8,983

 

$

52,616

 

$

28,034

 

Less:
Share-based compensation

 

6,153

 

 

2,536

 

 

19,857

 

 

6,505

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

63

 

 

52

 

 

234

 

 

200

 

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other

 

2,936

 

 

932

 

 

4,415

 

 

647

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

7,193

 

$

5,463

 

$

28,110

 

$

20,682

 

 

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. We define active buyers on any given date as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures guidance for the first quarter of 2022, and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, to the comparable GAAP measures, because certain items that are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the first quarter of 2022 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA profitability, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners' financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our dependence on the interoperability of our platform with mobile operating systems that we do not control; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users' personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and to successfully halt the operations of copycat websites or misappropriation of data; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; our dependence on our senior management and our ability to attract new talent; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.