Under Armour Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Under Armour Inc UAA reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 9% year-on-year, to $1.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.47 billion.
- Wholesale revenue increased 16% Y/Y to $768 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue rose 10% to $720 million.
- Apparel revenue grew 18% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 17%, while Accessories revenue decreased 27%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.14 beat the analyst consensus of $0.07.
- The gross profit rose 12% Y/Y to $775.9 million, and the gross margin increased 130 basis points Y/Y to 50.7%.
- The operating margin expanded 160 basis points to 5.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 54.2% Y/Y to $86.1 million.
- The company held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $664.8 million.
- Outlook: Under Armour sees EPS of $0.02 - $0.03 for the transition quarter ending March 31, 2022.
- The company raised the March quarter sales growth outlook to the mid-single-digit percentage range from the prior view of low single-digit range.
- Price Action: UAA shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $19.68 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.