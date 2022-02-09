Inspire Medical Clocks 70% Increase In Q4 Sales, Issues FY22 Guidance Ahead Of Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP generated revenue of $78.39 million in Q4, a 70% Y/Y increase, marginally beating the consensus of $78.11 million and in line with the management expectation.
- U.S. revenue increased 77% to $$75.6 million, and revenue outside of the U.S. was $2.8 million, a decrease of 13%.
- The gross margin increased to 85.8% from 84.4% a year ago.
- Activated 81 new centers in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 684 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy.
- "The recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant impacted our business in late 2021 and into early 2022 having caused the postponement of procedures in certain of our sales regions. We anticipate that COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant will decline in the U.S. and in Europe, reducing this impact on our business," noted CEO Tim Herbert.
- Net loss came in at $(0.09) per share, up from $(0.28) a year ago, compared to the consensus of $(0.44).
- It held cash and equivalents of $224.4 million.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Inspire Medical expects FY22 sales of $318 million - $326 million, up 36% - 40% Y/Y, compared to the consensus of $312.74 million.
- It expects a gross margin of 85% - 86%. During each quarter of 2022, the company expects to activate 52 to 56 new U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy and add 11 to 12 new territories.
- Price Action: INSP shares closed higher by 3.32% at $233.71 on Tuesday.
