Inspire Medical Expects Strong Q4 FY21 Revenue Growth
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) expects Q4 FY21 revenue of $78.0 million - $78.4 million, up approximately 70% Y/Y and surpassing the consensus estimate of $65.84 million.
- For FY21, the Company sees sales of $233.0 million - $233.4 million, an approximately 102% increase over FY20.
- Inspire activated 81 new centers in the U.S. in Q4 FY21, bringing the total to 684 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy.
- The Company also received FDA approval for the Inspire Bluetooth-enabled patient remote control during the quarter.
- The Company will report its full financial results for 2021 on February 8, 2022.
- Price Action: INSP shares closed at $232.65 on Tuesday.
