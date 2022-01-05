 Skip to main content

Inspire Medical Expects Strong Q4 FY21 Revenue Growth
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 6:35am   Comments
  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) expects Q4 FY21 revenue of $78.0 million - $78.4 million, up approximately 70% Y/Y and surpassing the consensus estimate of $65.84 million.
  • For FY21, the Company sees sales of $233.0 million - $233.4 million, an approximately 102% increase over FY20.
  • Inspire activated 81 new centers in the U.S. in Q4 FY21, bringing the total to 684 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy.
  • The Company also received FDA approval for the Inspire Bluetooth-enabled patient remote control during the quarter.
  • The Company will report its full financial results for 2021 on February 8, 2022.
  • Price Action: INSP shares closed at $232.65 on Tuesday.

