5 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab inve3stor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $12.18 billion after the closing bell. Tyson Foods shares rose 1.1% to $89.25 in pre-market trading.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX said Craig Conti will be leaving the company. Michelle Harrison, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer will assume responsibilities during the company’s search for replacement.
- Analysts are expecting Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH to have earned $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Zimmer Biomet shares gained 0.1% to $123.00 in pre-market trading.
Also check out: Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Amgen Inc. AMGN to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion after the closing bell. Amgen shares fell 0.2% to $221.57 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Hasbro, Inc. HAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. Hasbro shares fell 0.1% to $93.90 in after-hours trading.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.