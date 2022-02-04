5 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab inve3stor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion after the closing bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.4% to $64.30 in pre-market trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Amazon shares jumped 12.9% to $3,132.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD to have earned $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Air Products shares gained 0.7% to $282.88 in pre-market trading.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Its global MAUs slipped 6% year-over-year. Pinterest shares jumped 18.2% to $28.98 in the pre-market trading session.
- Snap Inc. SNAP reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Global daily active users totaled 319 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 20% year-over-year increase. Snap shares jumped 49.2% to $36.54 in the pre-market trading session.
