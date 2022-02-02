AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings Beats By A Whisker

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS reached $2.58, up 18.3% Y/Y, marginally beating the consensus of $2.57.
- Revenue of $59.6 billion increased by 13.5% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $59.45 billion.
- The growth reflects a 604.2% increase in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions, primarily driven by the June 2021 acquisition of Alliance Healthcare and a 2.7% increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue.
- Adjusted gross profit was $2.0 billion, up 41.3% Y/Y, with the margin expanding 66 basis points to 3.38%.
- Adjusted operating income increased 21.4% to $749.1 million, and the margin improved 9 basis points to 1.26%.
- The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share is payable on February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
- FY22 Guidance: AmerisourceBergen raised adjusted EPS guidance to $10.60 - $10.90, from the previous outlook of $10.50 - $10.80, compared to the consensus of $10.69.
- The company expects adjusted operating income growth in the high-teens percent range, up from the prior view of the mid-to high-teens percent range.
- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' operating income to be $2.375 billion - $2.45 billion, representing growth of 5% - 9%, up from the prior view of $2.325 billion - $2.4 billion.
- Price Action: ABC shares closed 1.07% higher at $137.66 on Tuesday.
