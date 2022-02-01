Sensata Technologies Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.1% year-on-year, to $934.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $916.37 million. Revenue decreased 0.9% on an organic basis.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.80.
- The operating margin contracted 100 basis points to 16%, and operating income for the quarter fell 2.9% to $149.7 million. The operating expense rose 4.3% Y/Y to $784.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA remained flat for the quarter at around $228 million.
- The operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $160.9 million with a free cash flow of $116.9 million. The company held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Sensata expects Q1 sales of $935 million - $975 million, versus the consensus of $963.59 million. The company expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.70 - $0.78, below the estimate of $0.88.
- Sensata sees FY22 sales of $4.125 billion - $4.275 billion, versus the consensus of $4.12 billion. The company expects FY22 EPS of $3.80 - $4.06, against the consensus of $4.05.
- Price Action: ST shares closed higher by 2.89% at $57.36 on Monday.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.