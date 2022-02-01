Sensata Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Sensata Technologies ST, a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $934.6 million, an increase of $28.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to $906.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue decreased 0.9% on an organic basis, which excludes a 0.3% increase from foreign currency exchange rates and a 3.7% increase from acquisitions versus the prior-year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $149.7 million, or 16.0% of revenue, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 2.9%, compared to operating income of $154.2 million, or 17.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $197.6 million, or 21.1% of revenue, an increase of $2.0 million, or 1.0%, compared to adjusted operating income of $195.6 million, or 21.6% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.70, a decrease of $0.07, or 9.1%, compared to earnings per share of $0.77 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.87, an increase of $0.02, or 2.4%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $160.9 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $266.4 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $116.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $239.7 million in the prior-year period.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Sensata repurchased approximately 0.8 million ordinary shares for total consideration of $47.8 million as part of its existing share repurchase program. On January 20, 2022, the Board approved a new share repurchase authorization in the amount of $500 million, replacing the prior authorization.

"Fourth quarter results were stronger than expected. Sensata's revenue growth outpaced markets by 800 basis points offsetting meaningful declines in automotive production versus the prior-year quarter," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "While 2021 posed supply chain challenges around the world, we are pleased with how quickly and effectively we adapted to rapidly changing conditions, delivering record annual revenue for Sensata. We are continuing to execute on our long-term growth strategy as evidenced by the recent acquisition of Sendyne, adding key current sensing and isolation monitoring to Sensata's extensive Electrification capabilities."

Operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was a record $3,820.8 million, an increase of $775.2 million, or 25.5%, compared to $3,045.6 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased 20.7% on an organic basis, which excludes a 2.3% increase from foreign currency exchange rates and a 2.5% increase from acquisitions versus the prior year.

Operating income:

Operating income was $633.2 million, or 16.6% of revenue, an increase of $295.5 million, or 87.5%, compared to operating income of $337.7 million, or 11.1% of revenue, in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income was $806.0 million, or 21.1% of revenue, an increase of $243.9 million, or 43.4%, compared to adjusted operating income of $562.1 million, or 18.5% of revenue, in the prior year.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $2.28, an increase of $1.24, compared to earnings per share of $1.04 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $3.56, an increase of $1.35, or 61.1%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $2.21 in the prior year.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.04 in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year.

Sensata generated $554.2 million of operating cash flow in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $559.8 million in the prior year. The Company's free cash flow totaled $409.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $453.1 million in the prior year.

Segment Performance

For the three months ended December 31, For the full year ended December 31, $ in 000s 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Sensing Revenue $ 685,078 $ 688,978 $ 2,847,908 $ 2,223,810 Operating income $ 185,587 $ 185,101 $ 777,237 $ 532,529 % of Performance Sensing revenue 27.1 % 26.9 % 27.3 % 23.9 % Sensing Solutions Revenue $ 249,519 $ 217,513 $ 972,898 $ 821,768 Operating income $ 74,480 $ 70,673 $ 293,185 $ 241,218 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 29.8 % 32.5 % 30.1 % 29.4 %

Guidance

"Sensata delivered solid financial performance in a challenging fourth quarter, posting 3.1% revenue growth and 1.0% adjusted operating income growth from the prior-year quarter," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. For the full year 2022, we expect revenue of $4,125 to $4,275 million and adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.06. For the first quarter of 2022, we expect revenue of $935 to $975 million and adjusted EPS of $0.70 to $0.78."

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS FY-22 Guidance FY-21 Y/Y Change Revenue $4,125- $4,275 $3,820.8 8% - 12% organic growth 6% - 10% Adjusted Operating Income $848 - $892 $806.0 5% - 11% Adjusted Net Income $600 - $640 $566.8 6% - 13% Adjusted EPS $3.80 - $4.06 $3.56 7% - 14%

Versus the prior year, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $12 million at the midpoint and increase adjusted EPS by approximately $0.08 at the midpoint for fiscal year 2022.

Q1 2022 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q1-22 Guidance Q1-21 Y/Y Change Revenue $935 - $975 $942.5 (1%) - 3% organic growth (4%) - 1% Adjusted Operating Income $171 - $183 $198.1 (14%) - (8%) Adjusted Net Income $112 - $124 $137.6 (19%) - (10%) Adjusted EPS $0.70 - $0.78 $0.86 (19%) - (9%)

Versus the prior-year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $7 million at the midpoint and increase adjusted EPS by approximately $0.03 at the midpoint in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods and measured on either a reported, constant currency, or an organic basis, the latter of which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s) and the effect of foreign currency exchange rate differences between the comparative periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments, and (4) step-up inventory amortization.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, For the full year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 934,597 $ 906,491 $ 3,820,806 $ 3,045,578 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 619,878 609,940 2,542,434 2,119,044 Research and development 40,143 33,314 159,072 131,429 Selling, general and administrative 87,261 77,027 336,989 294,725 Amortization of intangible assets 32,637 31,152 134,129 129,549 Restructuring and other charges, net 4,986 897 14,942 33,094 Total operating costs and expenses 784,905 752,330 3,187,566 2,707,841 Operating income 149,692 154,161 633,240 337,737 Interest expense, net (44,898 ) (47,417 ) (179,291 ) (171,757 ) Other, net 7,756 1,172 (40,032 ) (339 ) Income before taxes 112,550 107,916 413,917 165,641 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 578 (13,751 ) 50,337 1,355 Net Income 111,972 121,667 363,580 164,286 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.77 $ 2.30 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 2.28 $ 1.04 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 158,299 157,488 158,166 157,373 Diluted 159,428 158,567 159,370 158,134

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,708,955 $ 1,861,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 653,438 576,647 Inventories 588,231 451,005 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,370 90,340 Total current assets 3,076,994 2,979,972 Property, plant and equipment, net 820,933 803,825 Goodwill 3,502,063 3,111,349 Other intangible assets, net 946,731 691,549 Deferred income tax assets 105,028 84,785 Other assets 162,017 172,722 Total assets $ 8,613,766 $ 7,844,202 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations $ 6,833 $ 757,205 Accounts payable 459,093 393,907 Income taxes payable 26,517 19,215 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 343,816 324,830 Total current liabilities 836,259 1,495,157 Deferred income tax liabilities 339,273 259,857 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 38,758 48,002 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 26,564 27,931 Long-term debt, net 4,214,946 3,213,747 Other long-term liabilities 63,232 94,022 Total liabilities 5,519,032 5,138,716 Total equity 3,094,734 2,705,486 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,613,766 $ 7,844,202

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 363,580 $ 164,286 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 124,959 125,680 Amortization of debt issuance costs 6,858 6,854 Share-based compensation 25,663 19,125 Loss on debt financing 30,066 — Amortization of intangible assets 134,129 129,549 Deferred income taxes (5,270 ) (44,900 ) Acquisition-related deferred compensation payments (15,630 ) — Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 13,837 4,709 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (124,041 ) 154,472 Net cash provided by operating activities 554,151 559,775 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (736,077 ) (64,432 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (144,403 ) (106,719 ) Investment in debt and equity securities (5,533 ) (22,963 ) Other 3,919 12,022 Net cash used in investing activities (882,094 ) (182,092 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 26,290 15,457 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (9,048 ) (2,911 ) Proceeds from borrowings on debt 1,001,875 1,150,000 Payments on debt (763,263 ) (408,914 ) Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (47,843 ) (35,175 ) Payments of debt financing costs (33,093 ) (8,279 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 174,918 710,178 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (153,025 ) 1,087,861 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,861,980 774,119 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 1,708,955 $ 1,861,980

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited) (percent of total revenue) Three months ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Sensing 73.3 % 76.0 % 74.5 % 73.0 % Sensing Solutions 26.7 % 24.0 % 25.5 % 27.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (percent of total revenue) Three months ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Americas 38.4 % 37.6 % 38.0 % 39.3 % Europe 24.7 % 27.2 % 26.2 % 26.8 % Asia/Rest of World 36.9 % 35.2 % 35.8 % 33.9 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (percent of total revenue) Three months ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Automotive (1) 52.0 % 60.4 % 54.0 % 57.5 % Heavy vehicle and off-road 22.5 % 16.9 % 21.7 % 16.7 % Industrial 11.9 % 9.9 % 10.8 % 11.0 % Appliance and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning 6.2 % 5.9 % 6.4 % 6.2 % Aerospace 3.7 % 3.9 % 3.5 % 4.5 % All other 3.7 % 3.0 % 3.6 % 4.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $11.3 million and $12.3 million of revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $44.4 million and $35.6 million of revenue in the full year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Market Outgrowth (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 For the full year ended December 31, 2021 Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Automotive (11.3 %) (11.7 %) (16.2 %) * 17.6 % 15.1 % 1.2 % * Heavy vehicle and off-road 36.8 % 16.4 % (0.6 %) 63.3 % 46.4 % 24.4 % * Excludes Toyota, adjusted for Sensata's geographic mix.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 149,692 16.0 % $ 578 $ 111,972 $ 0.70 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 7,876 0.8 % (3,167 ) 1,760 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs 7,093 0.8 % (65 ) 5,182 0.03 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31,606 3.4 % — 31,606 0.20 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 1,325 0.1 % — (2,170 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,716 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (10,758 ) (10,758 ) (0.07 ) Total adjustments 47,900 5.1 % (13,990 ) 27,336 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 197,592 21.1 % $ 14,568 $ 139,308 $ 0.87 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 154,161 17.0 % $ (13,751 ) $ 121,667 $ 0.77 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 8,379 0.9 % 4,123 17,025 0.11 Financing and other transaction costs 1,014 0.1 % — (832 ) (0.01 ) Step-up depreciation and amortization 30,042 3.3 % — 30,042 0.19 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 2,045 0.2 % — (1,992 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 1,828 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (33,053 ) (33,053 ) (0.21 ) Total adjustments 41,480 4.6 % (28,930 ) 13,018 0.08 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 195,641 21.6 % $ 15,179 $ 134,685 $ 0.85 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the full year ended December 31, 2021 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 633,240 16.6 % $ 50,337 $ 363,580 $ 2.28 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 23,565 0.6 % (3,500 ) 21,356 0.13 Financing and other transaction costs (1) 13,236 0.3 % (65 ) 40,977 0.26 Step-up depreciation and amortization 127,642 3.3 % — 127,642 0.80 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 8,327 0.2 % — 11,294 0.07 Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 6,858 0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related (2) — — % (4,865 ) (4,865 ) (0.03 ) Total adjustments 172,770 4.5 % (8,430 ) 203,262 1.28 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 806,010 21.1 % $ 58,767 $ 566,842 $ 3.56

(1) Includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. The loss is presented in other, net in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (2) Includes $10.9 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the full year ended December 31, 2020 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 337,737 11.1 % $ 1,355 $ 164,286 $ 1.04 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 87,420 2.9 % (4,214 ) 93,803 0.59 Financing and other transaction costs 8,209 0.3 % — 6,363 0.04 Step-up depreciation and amortization 125,677 4.1 % — 125,677 0.79 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 3,066 0.1 % — (6,961 ) (0.04 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — — % — 6,854 0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — % (40,856 ) (40,856 ) (0.26 ) Total adjustments 224,372 7.4 % (45,070 ) 184,880 1.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 562,109 18.5 % $ 46,425 $ 349,166 $ 2.21

(1) Includes a $29.6 million loss recorded through cost of revenue related to the patent infringement case brought by Wasica, which we settled in the third quarter 2020, and $30.2 million of charges recognized related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations (in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, For the full year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue (1) $ 7,060 $ 4,802 $ 16,525 $ 42,873 Selling, general and administrative 4,657 6,262 15,321 25,490 Amortization of intangible assets 31,197 29,519 125,982 122,915 Restructuring and other charges, net (2) 4,986 897 14,942 33,094 Operating income adjustments 47,900 41,480 172,770 224,372 Interest expense, net 1,716 1,828 6,858 6,854 Other, net (3) (8,290 ) (1,360 ) 32,064 (1,276 ) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (4) (13,990 ) (28,930 ) (8,430 ) (45,070 ) Net income adjustments $ 27,336 $ 13,018 $ 203,262 $ 184,880

(1) The full year ended December 31, 2020 includes a $29.2 million loss related to a judgment against us in a patent infringement case with Wasica Finance GmbH. We settled this litigation in the third quarter 2020. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (2) The full year ended December 31, 2020 includes $24.5 million of charges related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information regarding this restructuring program. (3) The full year ended December 31, 2021 includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. (4) The full year ended December 31, 2021 includes $10.9 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.

Free cash flow ($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 160,925 $ 266,437 (39.6 %) $ 554,151 $ 559,775 (1.0 %) Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (43,993 ) (26,780 ) (64.3 %) (144,403 ) (106,719 ) (35.3 %) Free cash flow $ 116,932 $ 239,657 (51.2 %) $ 409,748 $ 453,056 (9.6 %)

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 111,972 $ 121,667 $ 363,580 $ 164,286 Interest expense, net 44,898 47,417 179,291 171,757 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 578 (13,751 ) 50,337 1,355 Depreciation expense 30,598 31,464 124,959 125,680 Amortization of intangible assets 32,637 31,152 134,129 129,549 EBITDA 220,683 217,949 852,296 592,627 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 4,927 12,902 23,644 93,117 Financing and other transaction costs 5,247 (832 ) 41,042 6,363 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (2,170 ) (1,992 ) 11,294 (6,961 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 228,687 $ 228,027 $ 928,276 $ 685,146

Net debt and leverage As of ($ in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (1) $ 6,833 $ 757,205 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 26,564 27,931 Long-term debt, net 4,214,946 3,213,747 Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations 4,248,343 3,998,883 Less: Discount, net of premium (5,207 ) (9,605 ) Less: Deferred financing costs (26,682 ) (28,114 ) Total Gross indebtedness 4,280,232 4,036,602 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,708,955 1,861,980 Net Debt $ 2,571,277 $ 2,174,622 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) $ 928,276 $ 685,146 Net leverage ratio 2.8 3.2

(1) On February 3, 2021, we announced that we intended to redeem in full the $750.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding on our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026. Because we had not issued our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, we determined that these notes should be classified as current on our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.

Guidance For the three months ending March 31, 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP $ 131.5 $ 141.5 $ 70.3 $ 79.3 $ 0.43 $ 0.50 Restructuring related and other 1.5 2.0 1.0 1.5 0.01 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs 4.0 4.5 4.0 4.5 0.03 0.03 Step-up depreciation and amortization 34.0 35.0 34.0 35.0 0.21 0.22 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1) — — — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 1.7 1.7 0.01 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — 1.0 2.0 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP $ 171.0 $ 183.0 $ 112.0 $ 124.0 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 158.6 158.6 For the full year ending December 31, 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP $ 695.0 $ 731.0 $ 437.5 $ 466.0 $ 2.77 $ 2.96 Restructuring related and other 6.0 8.0 4.5 6.0 0.03 0.04 Financing and other transaction costs 11.0 13.0 11.0 13.0 0.07 0.08 Step-up depreciation and amortization 136.0 140.0 136.0 140.0 0.86 0.89 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1) — — — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 7.0 7.0 0.04 0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related — — 4.0 8.0 0.03 0.05 Non-GAAP $ 848.0 $ 892.0 $ 600.0 $ 640.0 $ 3.80 $ 4.06 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 157.8 157.8

(1) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.

