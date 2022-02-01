7 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $27.06 billion before the opening bell. UPS shares gained 1.1% to $204.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. GOOG to have earned $27.48 per share on revenue of $72.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares slipped 0.2% to $2,708.50 in after-hours trading.
- Nio Inc NIO said on Tuesday deliveries fell in January over the previously month. The company delivered 9,652 electric vehicles last month, a fall of 7.9% over December and a rise of 33.6% over 2021. Nio shares rose 1.3% to $24.82 in the after-hours trading session.
Also check out: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks
- Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $91.28 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.3% to $76.20 in after-hours trading.
- Sanmina Corporation SANM reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Sanmina shares climbed 4.7% to $39.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect General Motors Company GM to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $34.01 billion after the closing bell. GM shares gained 0.2% to $52.85 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Starbucks Corporation SBUX is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.97 billion. Starbucks shares fell 0.2% to $98.16 in after-hours trading.
