 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Edwards Lifesciences Q4 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Edwards Lifesciences Q4 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Heart device company Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.50 posted a year ago and below the consensus of $0.55.

  • Sales for Q4 increased 12% to $1.33 billion (underlying 13%), missing the consensus of $1.36 billion.
  • Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) sales grew to $872 million, up 12% despite the “pronounced impact on hospital resources” in December from the omicron variant of COVID-19, said CEO Mike Mussallem. 
  • The Company cited the delta variant wave in third-quarter results.
  • TAVR sales outside the U.S. grew about 20% on an underlying basis in Q4, and Edwards Lifesciences said it continues to project that the global TAVR opportunity will double to $10 billion by 2028.
  • In Q4, R&D expenses grew 19% to $233 million, primarily on transcatheter innovations such as increased transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies (TMTT) clinical trial activity. 
  • Guidance: Edwards Lifesciences reaffirmed its FY22 projection of adjusted EPS of $2.50 - $2.65 and reiterated its top-line outlook of $5.5 billion to $6.0 billion.
  • For Q1 FY22, Edwards Lifesciences expects revenue between $1.27 billion - $1.35 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.54 to $0.62.
  • Analyst Reaction: SVB Leerink maintains Edwards Lifesciences with an Outperform but lowered the price target from $132 to $130.
  • Price Action: EW shares are down 5.27% at $102.91 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EW)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Edwards Lifesciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead's Blood Cancer Studies Placed On Partial Clinical Hold, Immunocore Gets FDA Nod, NRx Touts Positive COVID-19 Data
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Preview: Edwards Lifesciences's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 23-29): Roche, Azurity FDA Decisions, J&J, Vertex Earnings, Samsara Vision IPO And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com