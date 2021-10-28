 Skip to main content

Edwards Lifesciences Says Delta Variant Drove Procedure Deferrals In Q3
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 10:43am   Comments
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EWreported Q3 earnings of $340.1 million, or $0.54 per share, ahead of the consensus of $0.53.
  • Sales grew 15% to $1.31 billion; underlying sales grew 14%, slightly below the estimate of $1.32 billion.
  • Edwards reported TAVR sales of $858 million, +15% Y/Y. The company said that the procedures were negatively impacted in the last two months of Q3 due to a significant impact of the Delta variant on hospital resources.
  • The gross profit margin was 76.2%, compared to 75.4% a year ago.
  • Free cash flow for the third quarter was $471 million.
  • FY21 Outlook: Edwards Lifesciences reaffirms its FY21 EPS guidance at the high end of $2.07 - $2.27 (consensus $2.26), with sales outlook unchanged at $5.2 billion - $5.4 billion (consensus of $5.32 billion).
  • It expects Q4 sales of $1.30 billion - $1.38 billion (consensus of $1.41 billion), including TAVR sales of $850 million - $910 million.
  • EW forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.53 - $0.59 (consensus of $0.56).
  • Analyst reactions: Wells Fargo maintained EW stock with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $115 to $126.
  • Raymond James raised the price target from $122 to $127 and kept an Outperform rating.
  • Price Action: EW shares are down 1.51% at $114.31 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

